All new Remixed skins in Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event

Remixed skins have returned for Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event, marking the end of the multi-month celebration of the game’s sixth anniversary. These skins place new twists on existing Legendary-tier skins for heroes, giving them new names and colorings that are exclusive to this event.

Previous iterations of the Anniversary Remix event have included a handful of these Remixed skins for heroes like Ana, Hanzo, and Sombra, each available via direct purchase from individual hero pages for 3,000 coins or from random drops in Anniversary loot boxes. This time around, players can get their hands on Remixed versions of skins for Tracer, Pharah, Baptiste, and more.

It is unclear if these Remixed skins will be available for purchase at a later date. Players will have until the event’s conclusion on Aug. 30 to collect these and returning event skins.

Here are all of the new Remixed skins accompanying the start of Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix Vol. 3.

Tagged Tracer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Graffiti Tracer is one of the original Overwatch Anniversary skins released during the game’s first anniversary. As part of the sixth-anniversary celebrations, the skin is receiving a Remixed version known as “Tagged,” which replaces the blue of the original skin with white and adds more paint splashes to her clothing.

Genjiman Genji

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This Remixed skin takes the green of Genji’s superhero Sentai skin, based on the popular Super Sentai series in Japan, and gives it a bright red coloring—along with inspiration from another iconic Japanese superhero. Genjiman Genji appears to be heavily based on Ultraman from the Ultraman series, who has been protecting humanity from interstellar threats since the mid-1900s.

Varsity D.Va

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

D.Va is ready to outpace her classmates with her new Varsity skin. In this take on her Academy skin, D.Va and her mecha take on a black and white color palette in a more standard school uniform, appearing to be more suitable for athletics.

Arctic Ops Baptiste

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This Remixed skin takes one of Baptiste’s readily available Legendary skins, Spec Ops, and repurposes it for bracing the tundra. Arctic Ops Baptiste features a snow white coloring alongside multiple snowflake decals that have him prepared to brave the cold.

Mechatron Pharah

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Similar to Baptiste, Pharah’s Remixed skin is one that is not normally exclusive to events. This Mechatron skin, remixing her Mechaqueen skin, places a greater emphasis on the mech-like appearance of the Overwatch hero’s suit, as if she was a part of a gundam anime.

Proteus: 76 Soldier: 76

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The final Remixed skin in the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event is for Soldier: 76’s Cyborg: 76 skin which, like Graffiti Tracer, was one of the original skins used to celebrate Overwatch’s first anniversary. Proteus: 76 possesses a black and gold color scheme that makes the hero appear much more menacing while sticking to the idea of him being a robotic soldier.