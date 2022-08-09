Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix: Volume 3 event is live

They say the third time’s the charm. For Overwatch players looking for one last chance to grab skins from the base game before Overwatch 2 takes over on Oct. 4, the Anniversary Remix: Volume 3 event has to be the lucky one.

The event, which “unvaults” multiple weekly event skins and introduces new variants of popular existing skins, is now live on all Overwatch platforms. Players will have three weeks to acquire new cosmetics, from Aug. 9 to 30. You can also enjoy classic brawls throughout the duration of the event.

Just like with the first two volumes of the Anniversary event, the real draw is the re-release of limited-time event skins. If you missed grabbing the skins during their initial events—which, for some skins, were years ago—this is one last chance to add them to your collection.

Comic Book Tracer, one of Overwatch’s most popular skins, will be back on the menu from Aug. 9 to 16. Like all challenge events, fans will have to play a total of 27 games to unlock the Legendary skin. Marammat Symmetra takes over from Aug. 16 to 23 and Kyōgisha Hanzo, which launched with the Kanezaka map, will be the final challenge skin up for grabs from Aug. 23 to 30.

Six new “variant” skins will also be available during the Anniversary Remix event. These include Tagged Tracer, a new riff on her Graffiti skin, and Genjiman Genji, a red recolor of his wildly popular Sentai skin. They can all drop in Anniversary loot boxes or you can purchase them for 3,000 gold in the Hero Gallery.

If you’re looking to purchase loot boxes, get them before Aug. 30. Loot boxes will no longer be available for sale after the end date, according to the event’s blog post. Loot boxes can still be earned through gameplay until Overwatch 2 launches, however.

Since this is an Anniversary event, all skins that are related to annual events are available for purchase and can be found in Anniversary loot boxes. With Overwatch 2 looming on the horizon, this is one final chance to snap up those obscure skins you missed the first time around.