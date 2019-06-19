This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Florida Mayhem are making drastic changes to their lineup with today’s signing of three former Armament Esports players: off-tank Lee “Gargoyle” Beom-jun, flex DPS Choi “DPI” Yong-joon, and main tank Choi “Karayan” San-ha.

The three Korean players have played together since October. During their time with Armament in Overwatch Contenders Korea, Gargoyle, DPI, and Karayan served as their former team’s front-line in the dominant 3-3 meta, helping the team secure fifth place in season one.

Florida Mayhem on Twitter 🛡️NEW ARMAMENTS COMING TO THE FRONT LINE🛡️ Welcome @Gargoyl71371946, @Karayan_ow, and @DPI_OW to the Florida Mayhem! Read here ” https://t.co/UvlUH5boZe

Furthermore, the team has signed three new members to its coaching staff, including head coach Oh “Unread” Nam-hun, assistant coach Kim “KH1” Hyung-il, and analyst Daumantas “RyuuTsubasa” Krugliakovas. Both KH1 and Unread previously worked for Armament Esports while RyuuTsubasa will be joining the Overwatch League team from its Contenders team, Mayhem Academy.

“We’re really excited to add Unread and KH1 to the Florida Mayhem,” assistant GM Scott “BEARHANDS” Tester said in the team’s announcement. “Unread built Armament from the ground up, and has proven his ability to lead a team to success in their multiple playoff runs in Contenders Korea. He developed their tank line into one of the best in the region, and we look forward to adding his knowledge and experience to our coaching staff.”

Earlier in the season, Florida Mayhem detailed its plans for an all-Korean roster, citing communication issues as part of their poor performance at the start of the season. The team then replaced its Western players but failed to find success following its renovation, ending the stage without a single win.

Since the end of stage two, the team has been busy picking up new players in an attempt to find its footing, but they’ve won only a single map so far in stage three. Most recently, the Florida-based team signed main support Park “RaiN” Jae-ho days before week three begins tomorrow.

Florida Mayhem will step on stage with their new roster additions against the stage two champions San Francisco Shock on June 21 at 7:45pm CT.