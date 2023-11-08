Blizzard confirms Overwatch League is officially dead

It’s been six years since the first Overwatch teams stepped on stage for the OWL. But after years of uncertainty and instability, Blizzard has finally confirmed it will be heading in a new direction and closing this chapter of the league’s history.

An OWL spokesperson confirmed with GG Recon’s Sascha “Yiska” Heinisch today that Blizzard is transitioning away from the current iteration of the league and will be building a new model for the future of competitive Overwatch.

Breaking: Overwatch League spokesperson confirms "transitioning from the Overwatch League and evolving competitive Overwatch in a new direction."https://t.co/pPor99qqbj — Yiska (@YiskaOut) November 8, 2023

“We are transitioning from the Overwatch League and evolving competitive Overwatch in a new direction,” the OWL spokesperson said. “We are grateful to everyone who made OWL possible and remain focused on building our vision of a revitalized esports program. We are excited to share details with you all in the near future.”

This news comes right after one of the franchised teams, Toronto Defiant, officially ended its connection with the league, representing the second organization to leave the OWL this year alongside the Chengdu Hunters in May.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.