Blizzard delays upcoming Roadhog rework in Overwatch 2 season 7

Everyone take a deep breath. It's going to be okay.

Blizzard’s latest Overwatch 2 developer post today confirmed a nightmare for Roadhog mains across the globe: the highly anticipated rework for everyone’s favorite heavy-set Aussie tank hero is being delayed.

The developers didn’t give a specific date for the rework’s launch other than to say that it would still be coming in season seven, but it won’t be coming during the game’s midseason patch, which will likely drop in the first or second week of November.

As a bit of a consolation for the rework being delayed, Blizzard shared a few more details about what players can expect to see when the rework does ultimately go live.

“We’re also going to be releasing an update to Roadhog this season, including a reworked primary fire, changes to Take a Breather, and adding an all-new ability,” the post said. “Based on quite a few last-minute tweaks to the kit, he won’t make our midseason patch, but instead will be coming later in the season.”

As seems to regularly be the case when Blizzard teases upcoming changes, the developers were extremely vague, and they didn’t give us any insight on what the hero’s new ability will be. However, similar to the recent rework for Sombra, it does seem like the team is making significant tweaks to just about every part of Roadhog’s kit.

This disappointing news extends a depressing saga for Roadhog that has spanned nearly all of 2023. Early in the year, Roadhog’s viability was nerfed into the ground as Blizzard got rid of his one-shot capabilities without being able to give him back any redeeming qualities that could match what was previously his defining characteristic.

