If you’re an avid battle pass checker, you’ve probably noticed Overwatch 2’s third season is almost at hand. The 80 tiers of cosmetics and voice lines will be renewed, and a series of meta-defining changes will rock the game. And, hopefully, we’ll get some new maps here and there.

Season two brought multiple changes to heroes and maps, and the meta has once again shifted again after further tweaks to the system. Season three will likely receive a series of patches and updates that’ll continually change the meta.

But, are there hints of what’s to come? Will Sojourn still be a go-to pick for damage players? There’s really no way of telling exactly what’s to come, but we do have an idea of some upcoming meta-changing adjustments.

What’s going to change in Overwatch 2 Season 3?

So far, it seems tanks are going to be the focus of the next season’s changes. Reinhardt might be one of the tanks to cop some changes in season three. According to Alec Dawson, Overwatch’s lead hero designer, his hammer-swinging “Firestrike” will likely see some changes.

Rammattra’s ultimate could be a thing of the past, with the newly implemented tank potentially suffering changes that could “cap” aspects of the punch-heavy and health-draining ability.

Ultimate charge regeneration is currently under the microscope according to Dawson. Now, players can switch between heroes and retain 30 percent of their ultimate charge, which in the upcoming season, might be one of the features on the chopping block.

Another change will be to each tank’s health. This health reduction will only be outside of role queue but will make tanks easier to deal with in-game modes other than competitive.

We’ll likely see a series of hints and bombshells dropped while season two is still active. Only two weeks remain until the next update, and you’ll have to enjoy the meta you have now because it could be completely different when season three drops.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 is expected to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 7