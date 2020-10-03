Alarm named Overwatch League’s 2020 Rookie of the Year

The Philadelphia Fusion flex support is now one of the most-awarded players this season.

Kim “Alarm” Kyeong-bo can now add another title to his resume. The Philadelphia Fusion flex support has been crowned the Overwatch League Rookie of the Year thanks to his stellar play during the 2020 season.

Earlier in the season, Alarm earned a nomination for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, which later went to Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun of the Shanghai Dragons. Last week, Alarm was also given a Role Stars award for his excellent performance as a flex support.

Alarm was signed to the Philadelphia Fusion during the 2019 offseason, having been promoted from Philadelphia’s Overwatch Contenders academy team, Fusion University. As a part of Fusion University, Alarm was known for playing a deadly Zenyatta. The team won four championships in Contenders North America and later became T1, which is now participating in Contenders Korea.

Throughout the 2020 season, Alarm has flexed onto other heroes as the Overwatch League’s meta shifted around balance patches. His ability to adjust with a constantly-changing Philadelphia Fusion starting lineup contributed to his recognition as Rookie of the Year.

The award was given during the North American All-Stars tournament and included footage of Alarm speaking about what the award would mean to him. His Philadelphia Fusion teammate, off-tank Gael “Poko” Gouzerch, spoke at length about Alarm’s kindness and dedication within the game and as a part of the team.

Last year’s inaugural Rookie of the Year award went to Kim “Haksal” Hyo-jong for his superior play as both a DPS and a support within the GOATS meta.