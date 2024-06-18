Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Zelda Echoes of Wisdom defeats a monster
Zelda Echoes of Wisdom defeats a monster. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Nintendo
Mario
Zelda

Nintendo fans praise what was shown in June 2024 Direct and mourn what wasn’t

Some were happy, and some were not.
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 02:02 pm

Another Nintendo Direct is in the books. A healthy dose of gameplay trailers and announcements were shown early this morning, and reactions from Nintendo fans have poured in.

Recommended Videos

The biggest news from the Direct was announcements for a new Mario & Luigi game, a Legend of Zelda title where you can finally play as Zelda, another Mario Party game, and a release window for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Smaller announcements that also made noise were an HD port of Donkey Kong Country Returns and a compilation of classic Capcom games in Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.

These games made for some of the more positive reactions to the Direct, with fans excited about the prospect of playing as Princess Zelda. Others were simply happy to have finally received more information about Metroid Prime 4 after it was first announced in 2017.

But not everyone was fully pleased with what was shown, as many were disappointed by what wasn’t. Much of the disappointment seems to stem from the fact that there was no news about another Animal Crossing game coming soon. With no new installment since 2020’s New Horizons, fans of the social simulator will have to wait just a little longer to return to Tom Nook and his pals. Another game not shown was a follow up to fellow social sim Tomodachi Life. The 3DS title came out in 2013, and the franchise hasn’t gotten any love since. Both of these games were speculated but not expected to be shown by fans, but the realization that they still didn’t still stings.

As par for the course with and Nintendo Direct, not everyone will be pleased with what was on display. But even if not every franchise got the spotlight, there’s still a lot to appreciate about this latest Nintendo Direct.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
Sage Negron is a freelance writer based in New York. He has previously written for CBR and Looper. He enjoys writing about current gaming news and trending topics. In addition to gaming, he enjoys reading and spending time with family.