Metroid Prime 4 is real and finally has a release window

Samus Aran is ready to make her triumphant return to Nintendo in a long-anticipated sequel in the Metroid franchise.

After years of silence, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is real and is finally coming out. During today’s Nintendo Direct, Metroid Prime 4 closed out the show with the revelation that the game will be released soon.

A short trailer for the game showed off some stunning FPS gameplay, Samus in her morph ball form, and lots of action along with what looks like a new villain. The game looks impressive graphically, as well.

A sequel to 2007’s Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, little is known about the story thus far, but more will be revealed at future Direct presentations. This is also the first Metroid game since 2021’s massive hit Metroid Dread, which was a classic 2D side-scroller title, while the Prime series is played mostly in first-person.

Metroid Prime 4 was first announced all the way back in 2017 and has been scarcely heard from since. This trailer to close out the Nintendo Direct on June 18 came as a welcome surprise to gamers everywhere looking forward to Samus’ next adventure.

After going missing for several years, Metroid Prime 4 became a bit of a meme in the gaming community as a release that seemingly wasn’t going to happen, a la Duke Nukem Forever. But after seven years, Nintendo was finally ready to show more and give fans a window of when to expect the game.

Samus Aran is back! Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be released on #NintendoSwitch in 2025. #MetroidPrime4 #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/EjaUgKkJa0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 18, 2024

The trailer ended with confirmation that the game will be released sometime in 2025, which potentially means the game could be a launch title for the new Nintendo console, which is rumored to drop in the same year.

