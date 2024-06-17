June’s long-awaited Nintendo Direct finally has a date

Nintendo has finally confirmed when the long-anticipated June Direct stream will take place.

The company shared today that the next Nintendo Direct livestream will be on June 18 at 9am CT. The Direct is set to cover games that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in the latter half of 2024. But Nintendo’s tweet today was also quick to mention that there will be no announcement of a Switch successor during this broadcast. Like all other Nintendo Direct broadcasts, you can watch the stream on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Join us for a #NintendoDirect livestream focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the second half of 2024! There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation.



📅 June 18

🕓 7:00 AM PT

⏳ Roughly 40 minutes



Watch it here: https://t.co/rYjTHHpayb pic.twitter.com/uAs6JYu31A — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 17, 2024

As with every Nintendo Direct announcement, speculation about what might be shown has already begun. Everything from a new Mario sports game to more Legend of Zelda remasters is being thrown out there. Perhaps one of the most hyped potential reveals for the Nintendo Direct would be Metroid Prime 4 as there haven’t been any major announcements for the next installment in the series in a long time.

And even though there will be no discussion of the Nintendo Switch’s successor, that won’t stop people from speculating about that as well. But even without a new console release date, with roughly 40 minutes of announcements and gameplay promised for tomorrow, the Direct will still be the talk of the town for Nintendo fans.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

