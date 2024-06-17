Forgot password
A white Nintendo Switch OLED console.
Image via Nintendo
Category:
Nintendo

June’s long-awaited Nintendo Direct finally has a date

Forty minutes of Switch games, coming right up.
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 11:29 am

Nintendo has finally confirmed when the long-anticipated June Direct stream will take place.

The company shared today that the next Nintendo Direct livestream will be on June 18 at 9am CT. The Direct is set to cover games that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in the latter half of 2024. But Nintendo’s tweet today was also quick to mention that there will be no announcement of a Switch successor during this broadcast. Like all other Nintendo Direct broadcasts, you can watch the stream on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

As with every Nintendo Direct announcement, speculation about what might be shown has already begun. Everything from a new Mario sports game to more Legend of Zelda remasters is being thrown out there. Perhaps one of the most hyped potential reveals for the Nintendo Direct would be Metroid Prime 4 as there haven’t been any major announcements for the next installment in the series in a long time.

And even though there will be no discussion of the Nintendo Switch’s successor, that won’t stop people from speculating about that as well. But even without a new console release date, with roughly 40 minutes of announcements and gameplay promised for tomorrow, the Direct will still be the talk of the town for Nintendo fans.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

Author
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
Sage Negron is a freelance writer based in New York. He has previously written for CBR and Looper. He enjoys writing about current gaming news and trending topics. In addition to gaming, he enjoys reading and spending time with family.