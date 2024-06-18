When does Mario and Luigi Brothership release?

After nine years, Nintendo finally announced a new entry to the Mario & Luigi series—and it’s called Mario & Luigi Brothership.

As the name implies, Mario & Luigi Brothership sees you setting sail with the Italian plumbers in a new land full of islands. The fan-favorite RPG series hasn’t seen a new original title since the Paper Mario crossover in 2015’s Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam, so the hype is alive for this game and fans are hoping for a release date in the near future. The good news is, that future is even closer than you might think.

What is the release date for Mario & Luigi Brothership?

Mario & Luigi Brothership was announced at the June 18 Nintendo Direct with an astonishingly close release date of Nov. 7. The new adventure is releasing with time to spare before the holiday season.

The gameplay shows off a lot of fun new movement and platforming ideas, unique combat mechanics, and the signature cartoonish humor that the Mario & Luigi series is known for. This is a great follow-up to the string of Mario RPG remakes that Nintendo has released recently, including Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars.

This is the first Mario & Luigi game not developed by AlphaDream, a developer with close ties to Nintendo that filed for bankruptcy in 2019. So the personnel behind Mario & Luigi Brothership is unclear at this time, nothing in the Nintendo Direct gave any indication about who is responsible for this new game. Hopefully for fans, thoguh, at least some of the team behind the classic entries in the series are on board for this.

