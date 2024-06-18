The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release date

Nintendo’s Summers Direct in 2024 turned out to be a blast for Zelda fans, as the developer announced the next chapter in the franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

In Echoes of Wisdom, Zelda will finally be a playable character. But fans may be wondering when exactly they can start playing the game, and luckily the wait isn’t that long. If you still haven’t finished Tears of the Kingdom, you have nothing to worry about as Echoes of Wisdom looks to be a comforting break from the Breath of the Wild storyline.

What is The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom’s release date?

The roles are finally changing. Image via Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom‘s release date is Sept. 26, 2024, according to the game’s official announcement trailer.

A release date wasn’t the only detail that Nintendo revealed, though. The video gave us our first glimpses of the Echoes of Wisdom. The game shares a similar art style with Link’s Awakening, but there might be new gameplay elements as the series’ producer, Eiji Aonuma, commented that there would be changes “that break conventions.”

Based on what we know so far, these changes could center around the fighting experience in the game. Zelda’s approach to battles will be different from Link’s since she’ll be using a Magic Rod and the Power of Wisdom. Zelda can create objects, a mechanic that can be useful in puzzle sections.

As we approach September, you can expect Echoes of Wisdom‘s 2D adventure to become available on Nintendo Store for pre-orders.

