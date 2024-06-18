When does Super Mario Party Jamboree release?

Super Mario Party Jamboree, the next release in the long celebrated Mario Party series, is set to be the biggest one yet.

Super Mario Party Jamboree will feature five new game boards, as well as two boards making their grand return after debuting more than two decades ago on the Nintendo 64. The newest entry in the series will also introduce a new gameplay mode that will help ruin your friendships with even more people.

Thankfully for fans of the franchise, Super Mario Party Jamboree has a release date.

What is Super Mario Party Jamboree‘s release date?

Super Mario Party Jamboree will release on Oct. 17, 2024 for the Nintendo Switch. The game and its release date were revealed during the June 18 Nintendo Direct showcase.

Finally some new maps! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Super Mario Party Jamboree will launch with five new boards: Mega Wiggler’s Tree Party, King Bowser’s Keep, Roll ’em Raceway, Goomba Lagoon, and Rainbow Galleria. Two classics from the first two Mario Party games, Mario’s Rainbow Castle and Western Land, are also making their return.

Nintendo claims there will be over 110 total minigames Super Mario Party Jamboree, but the highlight of the game’s reveal is the new 20-player battle-royale-like Koopathlon mode, where players compete for first place in chaotic minigames while circling a massive track. Nintendo also teased other new game modes that have yet to be announced.

Super Mario Party Jamboree should support online play for all of its modes, as online play has been a supported feature since the series arrived on Switch with Super Mario Party in 2018.

