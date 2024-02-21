How to repair gear in Nightingale

Just like most survival/crafting games, Nightingale has a durability system for usable gear. Unlike most survival/crafting games, you don’t use raw materials or repair kits to fix damaged or broken gear. Here’s how repairing gear works in Nightingale.

Nightingale: How to repair gear

Just right-click on an item and repair it. Simple as that. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To repair gear in Nightingale, open your character inventory screen (tab key or view button on the controller), right-click (Y button) on any item you want to repair and select Repair. You need to have enough Essence Dust to repair your gear. You don’t have to be in any specific location, either.

Is it better to craft new or repair damaged gear in Nightingale?

Repairing damaged gear is much easier than building new gear from scratch.

Essence Dust is Nightingale’s main currency, which you use to buy new crafting recipes and cards at the Vendors. Because of this, you might be wondering whether it’s worth wasting it to repair damaged gear.

How to get Essence Dust fast in Nightingale

Every single one of these can be turned into Essence Dust. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The truth is, Essence Dust is incredibly easy to come by. All you have to do is run around the field and grab any Stick, Plant Fiber, or whatever you can grab. After you grab a bunch, open your inventory, right-click (Y button) on the items you gathered, and select Extract. For every single one, you get one Essence Dust.

Turning 100 sticks into 100 Essence Dust. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In a Forest realm, I don’t need to run longer than 20 seconds to gather about 80 items, which I can turn into Essence Dust. It sure beats crafting gear again from scratch.

While I can’t say for sure, I have a feeling this way of gathering Essence Dust will get nerfed in an upcoming patch, so you may want to stock up on it while you can.