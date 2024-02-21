Category:
Nightingale

How to get Fuel in Nightingale

Fuel your Nightingale journey.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 07:57 am
Campfire in Nightingale
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wondering how to get Fuel to keep your Campfire burning in Nightingale? Fuel is one of the first things you’ll need to source as you load into your first realm, so here’s how to get it. 

Recommended Videos

Items that can be used as Fuel in Nightingale

Fuel doesn’t just appear in Nightingale. Instead, you can use resources you collect as Fuel to keep the fire alive. Here are the resources you can use as Fuel in Nightingale:

  1. Plant Fibers
  2. Sticks
  3. Wood Bundles

You can find Plant Fibers and Sticks in the wild. Collect shrubs that look like the one below to get Plant Fibers.

Plant FIber source in Nightingale
Collect Plant Fibers from these shrubs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sticks can also be harvested from shrubs, as shown below.

Sticks source in Nightingale
Collect Sticks from these shrubs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Wood Bundles, you’ll have to chop down trees using an Axe, which drops the bundles for you to collect.

Wood Bundles in Nightingale
Collect these bundles for Fuel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have a good amount of these items, you can head to your nearest Campfire to use them as Fuel in Nightingale

How to use Fuel in Nightingale

To use items as Fuel in Nightingale, you’ll need a Campfire, which you can build using six Rocks. Head over to a Campfire spot and look at the base of it to trigger the “Add Fuel from Inventory” prompt and select it.

Add Fuel prompt in Nightingale
Add Fuel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can then add valid resources—Plant Fibers, Sticks, and Wood Bundles—to the Fuel slots for the Campfire and click on Ignite.

Ignite Campfire screen in Nightingale
Add items to start a fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In case you’re wondering, you can press the Shift key while selecting the items for Fuel to choose half the quantity instead of using the entire collection. While the fire is up, you can craft food like Roasted Berries, Plants, Meat, and more in the Campfire. 

Extinguish option in Nightingale
Extinguish the fire to save Fuel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the fire will extinguish once the Fuel you added is used up, you can also manually extinguish the fire by pressing the E button to save Fuel in Nightingale.

related content
Read Article What are Favours in Nightingale?
A collection of shrubs and bushes in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
What are Favours in Nightingale?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the Antiquarian Card in Nightingale
Nightingale character is looking at the Antiquarian Site of Power
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to unlock the Antiquarian Card in Nightingale
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Nightingale beginner’s guide: 7 tips and tricks for starting out
An ethereal creature walking through the woods in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale beginner’s guide: 7 tips and tricks for starting out
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Does Nightingale have fast travel?
Can you fast travel in Nightingale?
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Does Nightingale have fast travel?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to heal in Nightingale
An in game image of a character from Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to heal in Nightingale
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What are Favours in Nightingale?
A collection of shrubs and bushes in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
What are Favours in Nightingale?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the Antiquarian Card in Nightingale
Nightingale character is looking at the Antiquarian Site of Power
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to unlock the Antiquarian Card in Nightingale
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Nightingale beginner’s guide: 7 tips and tricks for starting out
An ethereal creature walking through the woods in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale beginner’s guide: 7 tips and tricks for starting out
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Does Nightingale have fast travel?
Can you fast travel in Nightingale?
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Does Nightingale have fast travel?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to heal in Nightingale
An in game image of a character from Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to heal in Nightingale
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 21, 2024

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com