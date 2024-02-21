How to get Fuel in Nightingale

Wondering how to get Fuel to keep your Campfire burning in Nightingale? Fuel is one of the first things you’ll need to source as you load into your first realm, so here’s how to get it.

Items that can be used as Fuel in Nightingale

Fuel doesn’t just appear in Nightingale. Instead, you can use resources you collect as Fuel to keep the fire alive. Here are the resources you can use as Fuel in Nightingale:

Plant Fibers Sticks Wood Bundles

You can find Plant Fibers and Sticks in the wild. Collect shrubs that look like the one below to get Plant Fibers.

Collect Plant Fibers from these shrubs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sticks can also be harvested from shrubs, as shown below.

Collect Sticks from these shrubs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Wood Bundles, you’ll have to chop down trees using an Axe, which drops the bundles for you to collect.

Collect these bundles for Fuel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have a good amount of these items, you can head to your nearest Campfire to use them as Fuel in Nightingale.

How to use Fuel in Nightingale

To use items as Fuel in Nightingale, you’ll need a Campfire, which you can build using six Rocks. Head over to a Campfire spot and look at the base of it to trigger the “Add Fuel from Inventory” prompt and select it.

Add Fuel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can then add valid resources—Plant Fibers, Sticks, and Wood Bundles—to the Fuel slots for the Campfire and click on Ignite.

Add items to start a fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In case you’re wondering, you can press the Shift key while selecting the items for Fuel to choose half the quantity instead of using the entire collection. While the fire is up, you can craft food like Roasted Berries, Plants, Meat, and more in the Campfire.

Extinguish the fire to save Fuel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the fire will extinguish once the Fuel you added is used up, you can also manually extinguish the fire by pressing the E button to save Fuel in Nightingale.