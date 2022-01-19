Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel servers are now live on all platforms

After shadow-dropping the free-to-play game on all platforms and making it available to download, Konami has pushed the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel servers live. This means the game is now playable across console, PC, and mobile.

With the game live, players can begin their journey through Master Duel, starting with a few tutorials. From there, players can start running through the Solo Mode content, unlocking cards, and gearing up to compete against others online.

Some features might not be fully available yet due to the game just launching, but there’s already a wealth of content, including multiple Starter Decks and Booster Packs available in the shop for players to start upgrading their collections.

For Konami, Master Duel is the next step in competitive Yu-Gi-Oh!, taking the card game from a mostly physical format into a digital space with other successful titles that it will be competing against, such as Magic: The Gathering Arena, Legends of Runeterra, and Hearthstone.

This platform was built from the ground up as a fully digital experience for TCG and OCG players and will act as a core experience for both, giving online access to more than 10,000 cards and Yu-Gi-Oh!’s traditional formats. Master Duel will also be used as an official competition for the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship series, which means the game will host competitive and casual events globally.

You can download Master Duel on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, Nintendo Switch, and mobile now.