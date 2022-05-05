When does League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 3.2 release?

Riot has released the Patch 3.2 preview for League of Legends: Wild Rift. The upcoming patch is bringing a lot of new features to the game, including three champions, the introduction of Control Wards, and more.

The three new champions joining Wild Rift in Patch 3.2 are Nautilus, Pyke, and Ekko. Riot also revealed that it’s finally adding Control Wards to Wild Rift. The wards will be similar in their function to League on PC and will provide players the ability to effectively counter the enemy’s vision.

Another exciting addition to Wild Rift in patch 3.2 is Leaver Mitigation in ranked games. Now, players will be able to remake the game midway through a match if an ally leaves. Only the player who leaves will receive a loss in these matches. AFKs in ranked games have been a big problem in Wild Rift and Riot is finally addressing it in Patch 3.2

According to the official Wild Rift patch schedule, Patch 3.2 is expected to be released on May 11 at 7:01pm CT. Players will be able to update the game through the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.