The best Dialga moveset in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go allows players to test their favorite Pokémon species against other players and AI-controlled raids.

Pokémon boast a set of unique moves that can be used in-game to deal damage to their enemies. In battle, each Pokémon has access to two moves: a Fast move and a Charge move. Fast moves will continue to chip away at the opponent throughout the battle, while the Charge move, as the name suggests, will be usable after each charge has refilled.

In this article, we’ll be breaking down the best moveset for the fourth generation legendary Pokémon Dialga.

As one of the stronger Pokémon in the game, Dialga boasts a dual-type of Steel and Dragon. Most of Dialga’s power as an attacker comes from its base stats, which are centered around the attack stat while still featuring adequate durability.

Dialga has access to a range of different moves, but some of these are more effective than others. Using different types of TMs, players can optimize Dialga’s moveset to fit their needs.

Here are the best movesets to use for Dialga in Pokémon Go.

The best movesets for Dialga in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

With the range of moves at its disposal, Dialga has a few different combinations that offer significantly different benefits in combat situations.

The highest damage output available for any of Dialga’s movesets comes from pairing the Fast move Metal Claw with the Charged move Draco Meteor, according to Pokémon Go Hub’s testing. This combination can deal up to 18.58 damage per second resulting in 915.33 total damage overall.

Being a dual-type Pokémon, there are several routes that may be beneficial depending on the matchup. If the enemy Pokémon is vulnerable to Dragon attacks, it may be a good idea to take a full Dragon-type moveset. This would mean taking the Fast move Dragon Breath and the Charge move Draco Meteor. Together with these moves Dialga will deal out 18.05 damage per second, 889.62 overall.

As for Dialga’s other type of attack, you can also take a Steel moveset if the matchup calls for it. This moveset has a significantly less damage output, but if the enemy is vulnerable to Steel it could still be useful. For a Fast move you will take Metal Claw and for the Charge move, Iron Head. Together these will deal 16.92 damage per second and 883.60 total damage overall.