The 10 best PUBG mobile weapon skins

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games in the world with a thriving competitive scene.

The gameplay is the same as its PC counterpart. But where the mobile port has been able to shine is through the countless cosmetics. These items are crafted after a variety of different themes based on the season.

Out of all the weapons in the game, there are plenty of skins available to customize the appearance of each. Some skins are more impressive than others, however.

Here are some of the best skins in PUBG Mobile.

Best PUBG Mobile weapon skins

Blood and Bones M16A4

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile

Leveling up the M16A4 will increase the bone-and-blood coverage of the weapon, with the design covering more of the gun. This weapon also includes a range of effects, such as the kill effect that showcases bones appearing from the ground and the kill message that provides a unique backing when players eliminate others. While there are many upgradable guns in the game, the Blood and Bones is one of the best skins.

The Fool M416

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile

The M416 is the weapon with most of the best skins in the game, and The Fool skin is no exception. Boasting a distinct purple color pallet with a mouth painted on the side of the gun, this skin is aesthetically impressive. The Fool set is one of the best in the game, but even the weapon on its own can be partnered with any skin to look great. While it is no longer available, players who managed to acquire this skin got access to one of the best in the game.

Terror Fang Kar98K

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile

Another upgradable weapon, this time for the Kar98K, Terror Fang brings a simple yet unique look to an otherwise plain weapon. Beginning with a basic grey exterior, as the weapon is upgraded the cracking pattern will be illuminated first in blue and later, once fully upgraded, in orange lava. The weapon also boats a nice kill effect that will see molten rocks rise from the ground. This weapon was released as part of the collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Godzilla and is no longer available to purchase.

L&Q Chicken M762

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile

One of the quirkiest skins in the game, the L&Q Chicken is sure to stand out from other skins in the game. As its name suggests, this skin morphs the M762 into a mechanical chicken with a barrel protruding from the beak and magazine connected to its neck. This skin was originally available in the Royal Pass, but has been available in the store on occasion. Because of its rarity, this is one of the most sought-after skins in the game.

8-Bit Unicorn M762

Image via Razer Gold

Another great skin for the M762 is the 8-Bit Unicorn. This skin takes a more light-hearted approach than many of the other skins available in the game.

As this gun is upgraded, it will slowly receive more art coverage until it is totally covered in rainbow pixel goodness. The other aesthetic change is the back end of the weapon which completely takes on a pixelated shape as opposed to the curved appearance of all the gun’s other skins. If you are after a skin that doesn’t take itself too seriously, then this is something you should acquire.

Draconian Champion M16A4

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile

One of the simplest skins on the list, Draconian Champion is incredibly sleek and impressive to view in-game. There isn’t a lot to break down for this weapon. It is the base M16A4 body wrapped with a gold dragon. This skin proves that you don’t need flashy theatrics to have a great skin.

Mauve Avenger AWM

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile

Another simple skin, the Mauve Avenger is an upgradable weapon that begins with a simple purple glow above the purple base weapon and eventually evolves into a more colorful LED pattern, encapsulating the whole weapon. Given snipers are one of the more popular weapons in PUBG Mobile, the Mauve Avenger AWM is a great choice for any player.

Desert Fossil AKM

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile

The Desert Fossil skin encapsulates the AKM with some bones in the shape of a dragon. This skin looks similar to Draconian Champion skin, but has a distinctly different color pallet, boasting a beige and brown exterior. The design might be simple, but the Desert Fossil AKM is one of the best skins available for the weapon in the game.

Call of the Wild M416

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile

The best execution of an upgradable weapon currently in PUBG Mobile, this skin starts off impressive and evolves to something outstanding when at max level. If you’re looking for a skin that looks as impressive for the user as it does to other players, then the Call of the Wild is an excellent choice.

Field Commander AWM

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile

While sniping is a popular tactic given the vast distances in PUBG Mobile, the AWM will remain many players’ choice in weaponry. Given this, the Field Commander is a great skin for the weapon. This upgradable cosmetic begins adding only a few yellow highlights to the AWM’s common appearance, but at the maximum level, this is completely upgraded with the perfect balance between black and yellow, giving this skin its striking appearance. The clean and simple yet elegant look is one of the reasons this skin remains one of the best in the game today.