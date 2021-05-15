Minecraft lets players express their creative sides by creating various worlds. Minecraft can get competitive quickly, however. Considering the number of modes available, it’s almost impossible to run out of stuff to do.

With maps that promote the competitive side of the game, events that test the mettle of the most worthy competitors slowly emerged. Technoblade is one of the top Minecraft players when it comes to strategy, tactics, and PvP.

Apart from competing in prime-time events like Minecraft Mondays and the Minecraft Championships (MCC), Technoblade has also been a vital part of the Dream SMP, a roleplay server with a plot. Though you may need acting lessons to roleplay like Technoblade, you’ll only need his settings to emulate his gameplay. Considering experienced players spend a decent amount of time to optimize their settings, using Technoblade’s configurations can give you a headstart when it comes to finding the perfect balance for your gameplay.

Here are Technoblade’s Minecraft settings.

Technoblade’s video settings

Graphics Fast Smooth Lightnight Off Smooth Lightning Level Off GUI Scale 4 Brightness Bright Dynamic Lights Fancy Render Distance 8 chunks Max Framerate 200 frames per second View Bobbing Off Entity Shadows Off Attack Indicator Crossair Dynamic FOV On

Technoblade’s keybinds