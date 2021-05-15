Minecraft lets players express their creative sides by creating various worlds. Minecraft can get competitive quickly, however. Considering the number of modes available, it’s almost impossible to run out of stuff to do.
With maps that promote the competitive side of the game, events that test the mettle of the most worthy competitors slowly emerged. Technoblade is one of the top Minecraft players when it comes to strategy, tactics, and PvP.
Apart from competing in prime-time events like Minecraft Mondays and the Minecraft Championships (MCC), Technoblade has also been a vital part of the Dream SMP, a roleplay server with a plot. Though you may need acting lessons to roleplay like Technoblade, you’ll only need his settings to emulate his gameplay. Considering experienced players spend a decent amount of time to optimize their settings, using Technoblade’s configurations can give you a headstart when it comes to finding the perfect balance for your gameplay.
Here are Technoblade’s Minecraft settings.
Technoblade’s video settings
|Graphics
|Fast
|Smooth Lightnight
|Off
|Smooth Lightning Level
|Off
|GUI Scale
|4
|Brightness
|Bright
|Dynamic Lights
|Fancy
|Render Distance
|8 chunks
|Max Framerate
|200 frames per second
|View Bobbing
|Off
|Entity Shadows
|Off
|Attack Indicator
|Crossair
|Dynamic FOV
|On
Technoblade’s keybinds
|Jump
|Space
|Sneak
|Left Shift
|Sprint
|Left Control
|Strafe Left
|A
|Strafe Right
|D
|Walk Backwards
|S
|Walk Forwards
|W
|Attack/Destroy
|Left Click
|Pick Block
|Middle Click
|Use Itesm/Place Block
|Right Click
|Drop Selected Item
|Q
|Hotbar Slot 1
|1
|Hotbar Slot 2
|2
|Hotbar Slot 3
|3
|Hotbar Slot 4
|4
|Hotbar Slot 5
|5
|Hotbar Slot 6
|6
|Hotbar Slot 7
|7
|Hotbar Slot 8
|C
|Hotbar Slot 9
|R
|Open/Close Inventory
|E
|Swap Item in Hands
|Unbounded
|List Players
|Tab
|Open Chat
|T
|Open Command
|/
|Advancements
|L
|Highlight Players
|Blank
|Take Screenshot
|F2
|Toggle Cinematic Camera
|Unbounded
|Toggle Fullscreen
|F11
|Toggle Perspective
|F5
|Zoom
|F