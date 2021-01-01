What is the Dream SMP?

The most action-filled Minecraft server in the world just keeps delivering.

Released in 2009, Minecraft has stood the test of time and has proven itself an excellent source of entertainment for millions of gamers worldwide.

A common trait between games that accomplish this sort of longevity is that they allow gamers’ creativity to run wild, which often keeps the gameplay fresh. Each Minecraft server gets shaped by its owner’s will, and Dream survival multiplayer (SMP) server is one of the more unique ones out there.

Created by Dream Team, a group involving three Minecraft YouTubers, the server is home to many more content creators. The server’s hectic lineup turns it into an excellent source of content when different personalities clash under a set of exciting rules and endless possibilities for new scenarios.

The server has been up since May 2020, and a lot happened since then. There were multiple wars, festivals, and rebellions. If you’re a newcomer to the scene, keeping track of what may have happened before in the server may be quite challenging.

Here’s a brief timeline of what’s been going on in Dream SMP.

Name of the era Time frame Highlights Before Tommy April 25, 2020 – July 3, 2020 The first trial

This was the first event in the courthouse, featuring Sapnap and GeorgeNotFound against each other to result in who was responsible for Sapnap’s horse’s death. After Tommy July 4, 2020 – Aug. 2, 2020 Socializing club conflict

This event features names like Fundy, Tubbo, and Tommy having a conflict in the most peaceful area on the map. War Manberg Independence Aug. 2, 2020 – Aug. 3, 2020 Dream Team SMP vs. L’Manberg War

This is the first war of the Dream SMP, kindled by Wilbur Scoot’s will to become independent from the Dream SMP. After L’Manberg War Aug. 3, 2020 – Sept. 7, 2020 The pet war

A conflict between the members of L’Manberg and Dream Team SMP because of all the pets of L’Manberg that was being killed by Sapnap. The L’Manbergian Election Sept. 8, 2020 – Sept. 22, 2020 SWAG2020 vs. POG2020 elections

The first election of the Dream SMP, involving multiple parties and coalitions. Electoral Fallout Sept. 22, 2020 – Sept. 23, 2020 The election fallout

The new leader who won the elections started making conflicting changes in Dream SMP. A New Era Sept. 23, 2020 – Oct. 9, 2020 The item conflict

An innocent round of hide and seek caused unforeseeable problems in the meantime. The Manberg Festival Oct. 10, 2020 – Oct. 16, 2020 The festival era

What started as a chill era turned out to be the trigger of the Pogtopian Uprising. Festival Aftermath Oct. 17, 2020 – Nov. 5, 2020 Ponk’s experiment

A prank gone wrong destroyed the ties between HBomb94 and Ponk. The Manberg-Pogtopia War Era Nov. 6, 2020 – Nov. 16, 2020 The final pet war

TommyInnit and Sapnap finally came to their senses and started discussing to have their pets bet which led them into a duel. The Reconstruction Era Nov. 17, 2020 – Dec. 4, 2020 Jschlatt’s Funeral

Manberg vs. Pogtopia War had its consequence with Jschlatt paying the ultimate price. Post-Banishment Era Dec. 4, 2020 – Dec. 16, 2020 The estate conflict

Antfrost almost got scammed out of his Gingerbread house by Purpled and Ponk. The Vengeance Era Dec. 16, 2020

The list above highlights some of the most notable events that occurred in Dream SMP’s timeline, but they aren’t the only ones. Dream SMP universe is relatively more challenging to follow than Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, but you can find a complete timeline and a list of all events on Dream Team’s fandom page. Dedicated fans of the group keep the wiki page updated as more events occur inside Dream SMP.

Though there doesn’t seem to be a clear direction, there’s no doubt that the content creators involved in the server will continue to develop new arcs that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

You can also find multiple rewind and highlight videos on YouTube, detailing each event on the server since it went live.