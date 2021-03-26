Team Vitality signs Call of Duty: Mobile roster

Team Vitality has signed a Call of Duty: Mobile roster from India, the organization announced today.

The roster consists of Arav “MonK” Narang, Akshan “Argon” Madhani, Armaan “Moonscope” Dharni, Priyank “DEATH” Birajdar, Samartha “JOKOs” Ghadge, and Samruddha “SAMs” Ghadge. Harnoor “Toxy” Mutneja is the team coach while Melson “mello” Miranda is the manager.

All players except SAMs were previously a part of S8UL’s CODM lineup. The team's best performance came during the CODM India Cup from Feb. 2 to 14 where they placed second. SAMs previously played for Heroes Official, finishing at third place in the same competition.

Team Vitality’s acquisition comes even as Activision is yet to announce CODM’s esports plans for 2021. Last year, the company partnered with Sony to host the CODM Championship with a prize pool of $1 million. The scheduled LAN finals were canceled, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Activision initially planned to host the finals for the CODM World Championship 2020 in Los Angeles, featuring eight teams who had qualified from their respective regions. After the finals were canceled, seven qualified teams except for Oxygen Esports received a share of the $750,000 LAN finals prize pool.

Activision said while cancelling the event that it was “excited” for the future of the game and will be sharing its esports plans later. The company hasn’t announced anything for 2021 yet, though.

