Spacestation Gaming wants to enter the Clash Royale League

Spacestation Gaming co-founder Tim “Ash” Evans has expressed interest in SSG entering the Clash Royale League (CRL).

Ash tweeted earlier today the organization is “incredibly interested” in the CRL, and that it is already accepting applications for a Clash team manager. Ash made sure to say, though, that it is not a certainty Spacestation will be in the league.

Ash (CWA) on Twitter PSA: The team at @SpacestationGG is incredibly interested in competing in CRL 2020! We can’t say for certain if we’ll be be in the league yet but we plan on building a competitive team regardless! We’ll start by accepting applications for a team manager: https://t.co/O9mpIm4UQ1

The tweet didn’t say what region the organization plans to compete in the CRL—Asia, China, or the West. Earlier this month, Gen.G announced its exit from CRL China, so this may be an option.

Spacestation has been increasing its involvement in the mobile industry lately with the launch of Spacestation Mobile in October 2019, which included content from Ash and Lance “Powerbang” Frisbee.

The organization has teams in a variety of games, including mobile titles like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Brawl Stars.