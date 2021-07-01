Raid Logging is now live in Pokémon Go

Niantic has finally enabled Raid Logging in the most recent update for Pokémon Go.

This feature will be an internal method used to help Niantic improve the performance of raids by viewing submitted results. The setting itself will only record a limited amount of data, simply storing a single raid that is deleted after 24 hours.

This is a setting that players will need to enable if they want to share data with Niantic, and here is how you can do that.

From Map View, tap the Main Menu button

Tap the Settings button in the top right of the screen

Scroll until you see Raid Logging

Tap the button next to the Enable Raid Logging option

Once enabled, players can follow the same steps to upload automatically saved raid data to help Niantic improve future raids by showcasing issues they encountered when playing the game. Raid logs can be submitted even if players are unable to complete the Raid Battle and the logs can be submitted along with support tickets.

Players can also skip raid rewards again with this update, so overall, Niantic focused a lot on raids with this version of the game.

With 213 you can now skip the raid rewards again pic.twitter.com/qztldYqiRE — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) June 29, 2021

Players can use the same method to disable Raid Logging if you want to stop sharing data. Doing so will also delete any saved raid log data that hasn’t been uploaded.