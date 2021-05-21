PUBG: New State alpha test set for June 11

PUBG: New State, Krafton’s new mobile battle royale title, will be launching its first closed alpha test on June 11 for players on Android devices in the U.S.

This test will be used as a way for the development team at PUBG Studio to gauge an early version of the game’s performance, server/network stability, and gameplay systems that are still being worked on.

The alpha period will run from June 11 to 13, with applications being accepted from now until June 6. Players can apply for the alpha on the New State website and pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store.

“We are committed to using all the valuable community feedback and game data we receive during the alpha test to improve and deliver an experience that meets fan expectations when it launches,” New State executive producer Minkyu Park said. “Our goal is to craft a truly enjoyable gameplay experience for players across the world, and we can’t wait to get the game into the community’s hands soon.”

During the alpha, players will be dropped into TROI, facing off in a section of the PUBG universe from 2051.

New State will launch as a free-to-play title on Android and iOS in 2021 and was developed to deliver a full battle royale experience entirely optimized for mobile players. Additional details about the iOS version of the game will be revealed in Q3 this year.