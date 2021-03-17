PUBG Mobile ties up with Alesso for 3rd anniversary celebrations

PUBG Mobile will be celebrating its third anniversary on March 21. The game had been teasing that several guests will be performing in the game during the third-anniversary party. Today, the first guest, Swedish DJ Alesso, was announced.

The third-anniversary online music party will happen in the game’s lobby and esports center on March 21. In addition to a live performance, Alesso will debut a new single that can be heard in-game until March 30.

Thanks for the special message, @Alesso! Stay tuned for his new single dropping in-game and DJ performance at our 3rd Anniversary Party March 21st!



— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 16, 2021

Besides Alesso, the game has also teased a collaboration with two other people for the third-anniversary celebrations. Their identities haven’t been revealed yet.

This isn’t the first time that PUBG Mobile is tying up with a musician. In the past, the game had collaborated with Norwegian DJ, Alan Walker and South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK for in-game events and performances.

PUBG Mobile recently released its patch 1.3 which had several music-themed features to celebrate three years of the game’s release. Players can participate in musical games on the cheer park and also listen to various tracks in the new PUBG Mobile music feature.

The patch also introduced a the Royale Pass 18 to the game, which officially kicked off today. The Motor Glider, Hundred Rhythms mode, and the Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle are some of the other new features in PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.3.