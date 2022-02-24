Pokémon Presents set for Feb. 27

The broadcast will be on Feb. 27 at 8pm CT.

The next Pokémon Presents update from The Pokémon Company is coming this Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8pm CT, according to Serebii.net.

The Pokémon Company has not indicated what will be announced during the stream, but they typically last less than 20 minutes.

The most recent update stream prior to the one coming this weekend was last August. During the presentation, the team gave updates on Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Since that video, all three games have been released.

Related: Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a breath of fresh air to the Pokémon franchise

The most recent game to come out was Arceus, which dropped less than a month ago on Jan. 28. The remaster games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, came out at the end of last year in November.

The upcoming broadcast for Pokémon Presents will be streamed live on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.