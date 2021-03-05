Pokémon Go to release collaboration Pokémon TCG cards for 5th anniversary

The Pokémon Company is teaming up with Niantic to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go and the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon Trading Card Game with a new collaboration between the two brands.

This will be a multi-part collab spread over the next several months, starting with the release of Pokémon TCG products based on Pokémon Go’s content.

Part one will have Pokémon Go’s Professor Willow appearing as a card in the TCG this summer. The release will coincide with Pokémon Go’s fifth anniversary and will be widely obtainable in all regions where Pokémon TCG products are sold.

The artwork and actual card text for Professor Willow’s new card will be revealed in May, along with details for how players can pick up a copy.

More collaborations between the two Pokémon brands will be announced in the future and will also likely involve the Pokémon Go Team Leaders and Team Go Rocket bosses being released as cards in the TCG.