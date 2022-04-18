Niantic launches Pokémon Go Trip to Hawaii Sweepstakes to celebrate Season of Alola

Niantic has been working in different ways to tie in elements of Pokémon Go’s content to the overall theme of its current Season of Alola, which is taking inspiration from the island region from Pokémon Sun and Moon. And now, the company is taking things a step further by offering players a chance to actually win a trip to the real-world location Alola is based on.

From April 18 to 23, the Trip to Hawaii Sweepstakes is being hosted to celebrate the Season of Alola, Stufful Community Day, and Sustainability Week.

Trainers, we’re celebrating the Season of Alola and Stufful Community Day by awarding one lucky winner with a trip for two to Hawaii! 🏝️🥳



To enter, retweet this tweet and follow our Twitter account! pic.twitter.com/A9E90rfWHQ — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 18, 2022

The sweepstakes will be held exclusively through Twitter, where players are tasked with following the official Pokémon Go Twitter account and retweeting the main post about the giveaway.

One lucky grand prize winner will get a fully provided trip for two to Hawaii. Niantic is also setting the sweepstakes up so players around the world can earn in-game bonuses just for entering. This will be facilitated just like Global Challenges, where Niantic will count the number of retweets on the sweepstakes posts and give players items as the number reaches certain milestones.

Here’s the full reward list for the sweepstakes, which will end on April 23.

Grand prize (one winner) Trip for two to Hawaii (can be redeemed within the window of a year) Tropical-themed avatar outfit set In honor of Sustainability Week, Niantic will also provide opportunities for the winner to work with sustainable organizations in Hawaii during their visit.

Runner-up prizes (100 winners) Tropical-themed avatar outfit set

Retweet milestone (rewards for all players) Based on the number of retweets across participating Twitter accounts by the start of Stufful Community Day, trainers will be able to claim a free box that contains the following: 10,000 retweets – One Lure Module 20,000 retweets – One Lucky Egg 30,000 retweets – One Premium Battle Pass



Entries will be pooled from eligible Twitter accounts during the listed entry period, with winners being randomly selected.

