MoonMoon gives his thoughts on Overwatch 2

The beta for Overwatch 2 hasn’t been out for a full 24 hours yet and former OW Twitch streamer MoonMoon is already fed up with fielding questions about the differences between the team-based FPS and its sequel.

On stream yesterday, Moon was asked about whether the changes that Blizzard is making to Overwatch were “significant enough” to elicit an entirely new game or if they could have just been implemented in a series of hotfixes.

His response was as golden as you’d expect from one of Twitch’s most sarcastic content creators. Moon began his answer by saying “as an Overwatch dev, I can safely say…” and he then began making unintelligible noises interlaced with fart sounds.

He then began to do his impersonation of an overly sweaty and serious gamer typing out in the game’s chat his impersonation of people who keep asking him these questions.

“Hey MOON,” he wrote. “Just wondering; what are your prolific thoughts on the morally questionable method by which Blizzard is currently marketing Overwatch 2???? To me, it seems like the game is just the same, but with a different name. How could they do this?”

Further pressed by his chat to give the question an honest answer, Moon broke from his silly sarcasm for a brief moment to explain that he doesn’t really care about it all that much and doesn’t intend on giving it too much thought.

“I have no thoughts because I haven’t thought about it at all,” he said. “And I promise you, I won’t be thinking about it on stream either, sorry. A big part of my enjoyment of video games is being surprised and doing absolutely no extracurricular research.

“I don’t give a shit. I’m not here to discuss game theory motherfucker. I’m here to press my ultimate on people’s corpses.”

MoonMoon gained massive popularity on Twitch in 2016 by playing Overwatch when it originally came out. As was the case with many players, though, he burned out playing the game. Realizing that he had developed a strong community of viewers, Moon moved toward variety streaming in 2018 around the time that the Overwatch League began to cannibalize much of the game’s viewership on Twitch.