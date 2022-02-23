Microsoft brings back Twitch streaming on the Xbox dashboard

Twitch streaming is set to return to the Xbox dashboard after initially being removed by Microsoft in 2017. Alpha and skip-ahead alpha members will be the first Xbox users to witness the return of Twitch streaming integration into the Xbox dashboard.

The Twitch streaming option is similar to that of the snap interface first debuted back in 2014, allowing users to immediately start broadcasting their gameplay in the “Capture and Share” tab of the Xbox guide. Users will only have to link their Twitch account to the Xbox console before being able to hit the “Go live now” button.

The new dashboard feature will also support audio and video components for livestreaming, providing a toggle for microphone and webcam options. Under “More Options” users will also be able to control both game and microphone audio, resolution and bitrate, as well as overlay positioning.

Once live, viewers can watch your stream from any device that supports the broadcasting platform. On the Xbox console itself, players who follow you are able to receive notifications whenever you go live. In order to set this up, users must go to the Xbox Notifications tab within Preferences and select their desired live stream settings.

In the official announcement, Microsoft stated, “We’ve heard your feedback and are excited to bring back this fan favorite feature, re-engineered, and better than ever.” Though only available for Alpha members at the moment, Microsoft intends to expand Twitch integration to all users through a new dashboard update.