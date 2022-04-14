Mega Legendary raids and Pokémon Sleep info found in new Pokémon Go datamine

We could be seeing more than just a system overhaul for Mega Pokémon in the coming months.

Pokémon Go gets new updates every week that typically add new content or data that will be used at some point in the future. And, as part of a datamine for the game’s 0.235.0 update, several new assets were discovered, including one for a new level of raid—Mega Legendary.

We already knew that Mega Evolution would be getting an overhaul in an upcoming update thanks to an earlier discovery from datamining group PokeMiners, but now it looks like this will coincide with the first appearance of Mega Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Assets for Mega Latias and Mega Latios have been discovered in other recent backend updates, so it is likely the Eon Pokémon will lead the charge ahead of more Mega Legendary Pokémon being added over time.

Other assets for the Mega Evolution rework were also added, including a new tutorial background, images for how to Mega Evolve Pokémon with the new cooldown mechanic, and more.

Image via PokeMiners

But that isn’t the only big discovery from this update, either. PokeMiners may have given Pokémon fans some real hope that Pokémon Sleep might actually be coming at some point in the near future.

Sleep was originally announced in May 2019 as a mobile game that would track a user’s amount of sleep through a Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory to tie into the gameplay and turn “sleeping into entertainment.” We have not received a single official update on the game since that reveal as the game missed its initial 2020 release window.

Small pieces of data have been found in recent datamines for Pokémon Go since January, but now some additional updates have seemingly added some functionality for the Plus accessory involving the sleep log and retrieving information. Hopefully this means we will get an actual update on Sleep in the coming months.