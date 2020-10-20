How to watch the PUBG Mobile EMEA League Finals 2020

The finals for the first PUBG Mobile Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) League will be played from Oct. 22 to 25. The EMEA League, which replaced the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) regional finals for Europe and the Middle East and Africa, has a $100,000 prize pool.
Sixteen teams have made it to the EMEA League finals through the group stage held over the past two weeks. The top three teams of the finals will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero, which will begin in late November.
Here’s everything you need to know about the EMEA League 2020 Finals.
Format
- Five matches will be played per day. A total of 20 matches will happen in the EMEA League Finals.
- The top three teams from the overall standings will represent the region at the Global Championship.
Teams
- Natus Vincere
- World of Wonders
- Team1218
- Klas Game Esports
- Naixcs
- Iraqi Elite
- Headquarters
- Team Umbra
- SnakeSquad
- OSHTEKWARRIORS
- Frag Machines
- Konina Power
- Godsent
- Alliance
- Blaze Esports
- Fastplay Wildcats
Points distribution
The placement points for each match of the finals are as follows. Each kill rewards one point.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
Stream
All matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. The stream will begin at 10am CT.