How to watch the PUBG Mobile EMEA League Finals 2020

The finals for the first PUBG Mobile Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) League will be played from Oct. 22 to 25. The EMEA League, which replaced the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) regional finals for Europe and the Middle East and Africa, has a $100,000 prize pool.

Sixteen teams have made it to the EMEA League finals through the group stage held over the past two weeks. The top three teams of the finals will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero, which will begin in late November.

Here’s everything you need to know about the EMEA League 2020 Finals.

Format

Five matches will be played per day. A total of 20 matches will happen in the EMEA League Finals.

The top three teams from the overall standings will represent the region at the Global Championship.

Teams

Natus Vincere

World of Wonders

Team1218

Klas Game Esports

Naixcs

Iraqi Elite

Headquarters

Team Umbra

SnakeSquad

OSHTEKWARRIORS

Frag Machines

Konina Power

Godsent

Alliance

Blaze Esports

Fastplay Wildcats

Points distribution

The placement points for each match of the finals are as follows. Each kill rewards one point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. The stream will begin at 10am CT.