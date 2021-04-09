How to send and redeem a referral code in Pokémon Go

The referral program is live worldwide in Pokémon Go, meaning players can invite friends to download the app and get rewards for doing so.

The referral feature applies to players who are joining the world of Pokémon Go for the first time or returning from an extended break. Referral codes will be applicable to all new players who have not played Pokémon Go before and any player that has been inactive for 90 days or more.

Niantic previously confirmed rewards for referrals will include Pokémon encounters, Rare Candy, Incubators, and more. There will also be milestones included with the program, giving players better rewards as they introduce more people to the game using individual referral codes that they can share with friends.

If you want to refer a friend or redeem a referral code, here is how you can do that.

How to send a referral code

From Map View, navigate to your Trainer Profile.

Tap the Friends tab at the top of the screen to open your Friend List.

Tap the Invite button. Tap Share Referral Code to select from your phone’s share menu to send an invitation with your referral code. Tap Copy Referral Code to copy your personal referral code to your phone’s clipboard and share it manually.



Only new players or players who have not been active within 90 days are eligible to be referred.

How to redeem a referral code

For new players

Download Pokémon Go from your app store of choice

Enter your date of birth and either create or log into your account

Tap on “Have a Referral Code?”

Follow the prompts to complete your account creation and redeem your code

For returning players

Download Pokémon Go from your app store of choice

Log into your account

Tap on “Have a Referral Code?”

Follow the prompts to redeem your code.

Referral codes can be redeemed for up to 72 hours after creating or logging into your account for the first time in more than 90 days by tapping on Invite on your Friend List.

However, if your Friend List is full, you and your referral will not be able to claim milestone rewards and, in order to be eligible for referral bonuses, your friend must redeem your referral code within 72 hours of creating or logging into their account.