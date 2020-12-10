How to refund a purchase in Wild Rift

Even gamers who hate shopping for clothes may find themselves lost in the mojo of getting new skins for their favorite Wild Rift characters. Though there are many cosmetic review videos online, allowing you to take a good look at what you’re about to purchase, there’s no cure for buyer’s remorse.

Considering there can also be accidental purchases, the option to refund skins or in-game cosmetics can be a life-saver. League of Legends players may be familiar with Riot’s approach to refunds, but mobile gaming is bigger than any PC player can imagine and there will be millions of new players trying out Wild Rift for the first time without a League background.

Though refunding is also simple in Wild Rift, there are a couple of checkboxes that you’ll need to fill out. Not all items are eligible for a refund and the first thing you should check is whether the item you’d like to return is, in fact, refundable.

Refundable items Non-refundable items Baubles Chest and bundle content Champions Earned content Currency Poro Coin content Emotes Self or team Boosts Recalls Sent or received gifts Skins

If the item you’d like to refund is in the right, non-refundable column of the list, you won’t be able to return it even if you open a support ticket with Riot Games. Chest items aren’t eligible for a refund since it’d defeat the whole purpose of opening chests and asking for your lootbox back after opening it could be considered as a way of trying to trick the system.

How can you refund a purchase in Wild Rift?

In cases where the item you’d like to return is refundable, you’ll only need to check out your purchase history to refund them.

Each eligible purchase will have a refund button next to it and you can access your purchase history by logging into your account through Riot’s refund page.

There will be times where the refund button may not appear even if the item can be returned. This happens due to two more criteria.

You won’t be able to return items that were bought more than 14 days ago.

The item you’d like to return needs to be never used, even if you use it once it loses its eligibility for a refund.

The refund system will always give you back the same amount you paid for the item. This means that if you were to buy an in-game cosmetic when it was on sale and try to return it when its price increases, you’ll be refunded the discounted amount that you originally paid.

Can you refund Wild Core purchases in Wild Rift?

Wild Cores are Wild Rift’s in-game currency that players can buy for real money. It’s the Wild Rift equivalent of Riot Points in League and refunding them isn’t as easy as returning cosmetic items.

Wild Rift is available on Android and iOS devices. This means that all in-app purchases have to go through either the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. There’s no way of purchasing Wild Cores directly from Riot and this causes all Wild Core refunds to go through either Google or Apple, depending on the platform you play on.

If you already spent some of the Wild Cores that you’re trying to refund, then your account’s Wild Core balance may go negative. That will prevent you from playing and you’ll need to send a support ticket to Riot for additional help.

Image via Apple

To request refunds on Apple devices, you’ll need to:

Go to reportaproblem.apple.com.

Login with your Apple ID and password.

You’ll be able to see the recent in-app purchases you’ve made, and you’ll need to look out for a button that reads “Report” or “Report a Problem” next to the purchase that you’d like to refund. If you can’t see these buttons next to your purchase, it means that it may not be eligible for a refund. You can still open a support ticket and present your case, but the odds of getting a refund for an ineligible purchase will be less than slim.

Follow the instructions on the page to choose the reason why you want a refund and submit your request. Your request will be reviewed by Apple, and you’ll get an email to let you know about the result.



Google handles its refunds slightly better than Apple. Google’s 48-hour policy allows users to refund their purchases with minimum hassle. Your request will still get reviewed, but it usually takes around 15 minutes. If you spend the Wild Cores you’re trying to refund, your request may be denied.

If your refund request still gets accepted even after spending some of it, your account’s Wild Core balance may go into the negative. This can prevent you from playing the game and you’ll need to submit a ticket directly to get your account sorted.

Image via Google

Here’s how you can refund purchases on Android devices:

Navigate to the account page of Google Play Store.

Choose “Order History.”

Locate the order you’d like to return and select “Request a refund” or “Report a problem.” If you don’t see these two options, it means that the purchase you’d like to return isn’t refundable.

Choose the option that describes your situation the best and complete the form to send your refund request to Google.

Alternatively, you can also open up the Google Play Store app and click on the three stripes on the top left corner. Navigate to “Account” from the side menu and choose “Purchase History.” All of your past purchases should appear here and you can also request refunds through this page. The option to request a refund may sometimes appear as “Report a problem,” which is essentially the same thing.

If you’re trying to refund purchases that could be considered as suspicious activities, you can also consider initiating a chargeback process through your bank. We only recommend doing this in cases where Google, Apple, and even Riot fall short of helping you.

Initiating a chargeback through your bank may get you your money back, but your Wild Rift account will also be suspended in the process. Riot is known for taking strict measures against users who request chargebacks and restricting accounts until the owner pays back the charged back amount.

This method is usually recommended for parents with kids who’ve gone rogue with registered credit cards.