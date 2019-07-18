How to get Fortnite YouTube Drops

Epic Games is teaming up with YouTube to offer players a chance to win cosmetic items when they watch Fortnite special and competitive live broadcasts.

Starting today, players can link up their YouTube and Epic accounts and watch premiered content to claim awards. There are multiple opportunities to win prizes by taking part and spectating both the Jam Hollywood and the Fortnite World Cup broadcasts.

Players only need to watch 20 minutes of gameplay to be eligible for drops, but they first need to link their accounts.

To do this, sign in to YouTube on your desktop browser, navigate to Accounts and select Settings. Now, under the Connected accounts section, choose your Epic account. Click Connect and sign in.

To make sure everything is in working order, load up Fortnite and check your inventory.

Here are each of the events that feature Fornite drops and the corresponding rewards.