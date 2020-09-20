How to download PUBG Mobile without the Google Play Store

You can download it without the Play Store as well.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in the world right now. The game has been downloaded over 770 million times, according to a report by Sensor Tower, since its release in March 2018. It has over 50 million daily players, according to Tencent.

The hit battle royale game is available for both iOS and Android devices. While iOS users can only install the game through the App Store, Android users have more than one way of downloading the game. Recently, Tencent added the download link for the PUBG Mobile APK on their official website for users who don’t want to download it through the Google Play Store.

To download the game through the official website, follow these steps:

Open the PUBG Mobile website.

On the screen that appears click on the “APK Download” option.

As per your device and browser, you may need to confirm the download.

Once it finishes downloading, find the APK file, and click on it to start the installation process. Follow the steps to install the game.

Some users may have to enable installs from unknown sources to do this. This can be done in the settings.

Once this is done, just open the game, log in, and start playing. While the Erangel map will be instantly playable, you will still have to download other maps, modes, and in-game files to fully experience PUBG Mobile.