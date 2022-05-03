How to connect Discord to PS5 and PS4

There are many apps PlayStation players can use on their consoles. Netflix, Twitch, and YouTube are just some of the examples that will appear on players’ home screens. Discord has been missing from this list, but that absence is coming to an end soon, according to a recent partnership announcement from Sony and Discord today.

Previously, PlayStation players formed parties and invited their friends to use the voice feature of the PlayStation Network. With Discord making its way to consoles, however, it can make it easier for PlayStation players to form communities for their favorite games.

At the time of writing, it isn’t possible to use Discord on PS4 and PS5 since there isn’t a native app. Until a native app gets released, however, players can read their Discord messages on their PS4s and PS5s.

How to read Discord messages on PS4 and PS5

To read your Discord messages on PS4 and PS5, you’ll need to follow these steps:

For PS5 users

Start your PS5 and head over to PlayStation Party

Open a chat window with someone from your friends list

Type in “www.discord.com” and send the message to your friend

After sending the link, you’ll be able to click on it, and doing so will launch Discord’s official webpage

You’ll be able to log into your Discord account through the web page and skim through your messages inside your console’s browser

For PS4 users

PS4 users won’t need to send a link to their friends since the console has its built-in browser

Navigate to your internet browser and head over to “www.discord.com“

Log into your account, and you’ll be able to see your messages

How to connect your PlayStation Network account to Discord

There may not be a native Discord app on PlayStation yet, but you can still share your current activities with your friends on Discord by connecting your PSN account to Discord.

After connecting, your friends will be able to see what games you’re playing on your console. The features is already natively present for PC users, and you can enable it for PlayStation by following the steps below:

Launch Discord and click on the Gear icon located toward the bottom of your screen

Click on Connections

Choose PlayStation Network

You’ll then be asked to log into your PSN account

After logging in, you’ll need to grant the necessary permissions before you can link your PSN and Discord accounts together

Upon completing the steps above, your friends will be able to keep track of your activities on your console through Discord.