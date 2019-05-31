How to access VR mode in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

If you own a pair of Nintendo Labo Toy-Con VR Goggles, you can now play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in virtual reality following the game’s latest update.

There are a few drawbacks to the new VR mode, but it’s still early and there should be more updates in the future. At the moment, it’s limited to single-player mode and only a handful of stages are available to play. But if you want to beat up some unsuspecting CPU from a never-before-seen perspective, here’s how you can access VR mode.



First, load up Smash on your Switch, and choose Games & More in the top right panel of the start screen. Next, select VR.

Image via Nintendo

Once you’re there, read through the options and press A to accept.

Now you should be ready to go. Make sure your VR Goggles are plugged into your console and start fighting.



Image via Nintendo

If you don’t have Nintendo Labo Toy-Con VR Goggles and you’re desperate to try the Smash VR experience, you can buy them here. They aren’t the cheapest piece of equipment, but if you compare them to the Oculus Rift or the PlayStation VR, it’s not a bad deal.

