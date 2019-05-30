Super Smash Bros. update 3.1.0 brings Labo VR support and more

Today is a good day to be a Smash Bros. player, especially if you’re interested in VR.

Patch 3.1.0 goes live today and includes a feature that will allow players to experience Smash Bros. like never before.

The patch will introduce a new VR Mode which will allow you to play Smash with the Labo VR Kit. This will give fans of VR an entirely new way to experience Smash Bros. and could potentially make it feel like an entirely different game. Though it’s not yet clear which VR options players will have, we know you’ll need the Toy-Con VR Goggles to check them out.

If VR doesn’t tickle your fancy then fret not, patch 3.1.0 might still have something for you. Once the patch is live you can send your amiibo figures off on journeys to train through the Games and More menu. This feature allows you to send your battle-hardened Figure Players out into the world to spar against other FPs.

According to the patch notes amiibo you send on a journey will continue to relentlessly pursue their training until they come home. FPs will now also be able to join Battle Arenas meaning you can show off the powers of your highly trained amiibos to other Smash players online.

You can check out all the new features when Smash Bros. update 3.1.0 goes live later today.