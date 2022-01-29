Hisuian Voltorb will appear in Pokémon Go starting on Jan. 30

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is now available globally on Nintendo Switch, and Pokémon Go is celebrating the launch by adding one of the game’s newest Pokémon to the game: Hisuian Voltorb.

This is part of a mini-event called Voltorb from the Hisui Region, which will feature not only the new Electric/Grass-type version of Voltorb but also the original Kantonian Voltorb as well. Kantonian Voltorb can also appear as a Shiny for players lucky enough to encounter one.

Hisuian Voltorb is the first new Pokémon from Legends: Arceus appearing in Pokémon Go; however, you won’t be able to evolve it at this time.

Even though Legends: Arceus is out, The Pokémon Company did not use Hisuian Electrode in the marketing for the game and is likely saving it for a future event that will bring more content from the new game into Pokémon Go. This is something that has happened with Regional Forms of Pokémon in the past, as Niantic likes to stagger content from new releases.

To make up for that, the event does feature new event-exclusive Field and Timed Research, which will be available for all players. A set of avatar items inspired by the main characters’ outfits from Legends: Arceus have also been added to the game.