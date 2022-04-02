Here is the schedule for the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2022

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2022 is drawing near, bringing a prize pool of $600,000. This amateur-level open-for-all tournament gives players a chance to make it to the PUBG Mobile National Championships (PMNC), where they will have the opportunity to advance to the Pro Leagues (PMPL) of 2023.

Registrations for the tournament are live for all regions on the official website until April 13. Participating teams must play the in-game qualifiers to advance to the group stage. The top teams from the group stage will then advance to the Finals to crown the respective regional winners.

Here is the schedule for the PMCO 2022 Spring Split.

PMCO North America

In-game qualification: April 21 and May 4

Group Stage: May 12 to 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 30; June 2 and 4

Finals: June 10 and 11

PMCO Brazil and PMCO Latin America

In-game qualification: April 29 to 30 and May 1

Group Stage: May 6 to 8 and May 24 to 26

Finals: May 31 and June 1 to 5

PMCO Turkey, PMCO Western Europe, PMCO Africa, and PMCO Middle East

In-game qualification: April 21 and May 4

Group Stage: May 12 to 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 30; June 2 and 4

Finals: June 10 and 11

PMCO South Asia, PMCO Asia Wildcard

In-game qualification: April 21 and May 4

Group Stage: May 21 to 23 and May 28 to 30

Finals: June 10 and 11

The PMCOs have undergone a big change in 2022. Instead of seeding into the subsequent PMPL, they will now provide a path for teams to the PMNC and the PMNC Regional Cups. These will happen towards the end of the year, with the top teams qualifying for the PMPLs in 2023.