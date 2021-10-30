Fusion Strike full card list revealed, will be largest Pokémon TCG set ever

Fusion Strike, the newest Pokémon TCG set that will release on Nov. 12, is going to be the largest English set in the game’s 25-year history. It will 284 cards, including multiple cut cards from previous sets like Evolving Skies.

The biggest source of new cards for Fusion Strike will be 129 cards from the Japanese equivalent set, Fusion Arts, which was released last month. In total, the new set will be made up of nine different Japanese Pokémon TCG products, all of which feature cards that have not made it to the West yet.

Additionally, Fusion Strike will be the first set to include product code cards for the new Pokémon TCG Live platform, which will replace the original Pokémon TCGO once it goes live globally.

Here is the full breakdown for what will be contained in Fusion Strike when it launches, according to PokéBeach. This includes the set they were initially tied to when they were released in Japan.

129 cards from Fusion Arts, the Japanese equivalent to Fusion Strike

90 or more cards that were originally cut from Evolving Skies

Appletun V, Lucario V, Pikachu V, and more cards from a Japenese exclusive Pokémon Family Box Set

Cards previously featured in Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High Class Decks

Espeon VMAX from an exclusive Eeveelution Set Bundle for the Eevee Heroes special set

Gym promos from January and May, including Breloom V, Dodrio V, and Cram-o-matic

Celebi V and Sandaconda V promos released for Silver Lance and Jet-Black Spirit, the Japanese sets that became Chilling Reign

Cinderace and Rillaboom V and VMAX promos released for Single Strike and Rapid Strike Master, the Japanese sets that became Battle Styles

Because there is such a diverse pool of cards being put together, Fusion Strike is shaping up to be a set that will bring in a lot of competitively viable and highly sought-after collectible cards.

So whether you want to grab the new Secret Rare variants of cards like Mew, Hoopa, and Genesect, or some previously unreleased promos, there is plenty to look forward to when the new set drops on Nov. 12.