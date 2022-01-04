Fortnite player recreates VALORANT’s Ascent map in creative mode

You can try it out for yourself.

Fortnite’s creative mode has only improved over the years, and what creators have been able to make continues to get more impressive. To close out 2021, one Fortnite creator shared their latest work recreating the iconic VALORANT map Ascent one-for-one in Fortnite.

In a clip shared on social media, Neverty7 showcased the map in all its glory.

Whether it’s the near-perfect scale or choice of materials, this Fortnite creative map looks almost identical to its VALORANT source material.

The map is perfect for between two and 10 players. If you’re after something that will provide the most VALORANT-like experience while playing Fortnite then this is the perfect creation for you. Like all creative maps, you can play this for yourself by using the creative code “6386 6940 2913”.

Neverty7 has set to bar incredibly high for creating maps in 2022. It remains to be seen what other creations they will release this year and if we could potentially see more VALORANT maps come to life in the popular battle royale title.