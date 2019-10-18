Fnatic signs PUBG Mobile squad

This article is powered by FirstBlood.io – Free to play PUBG & Dota 2 tournaments with cash prizes.

Fnatic is jumping into PUBG Mobile esports by acquiring an Indian team called XSpark.

XSpark formed in August and they’re one of the strongest PUBG Mobile rosters from the South Asia region. The team features Mohammed “Owais” Lakhani, Tanmay “Sc0utOP” Singh, Harpreet “Ronak” Singh, Paritosh Sharma, and Ujwal “Inyodream” Chaudhari.

Most of these players are veterans in the scene. While Owais and Ronak were a part of Team Soul, which finished 12th in the PMCO Spring Split global finals, Sc0utOP played for Team IND who came in 12th at the PMCO Spring Split prelims. Team Soul and IND finished in first and second, respectively, at the PMCO India Finals for the spring split.

This team is now competing in the PMCO Fall Split for the South Asia region and came in third during the recently-concluded group stage. They’re one of the favorites to be the South Asia representative at the PMCO Fall Split Global Finals in Malaysia later this year.

Fnatic’s new team will next be in action at the PMCO South Asia Fall Split semifinals, the schedule of which is yet to be announced.