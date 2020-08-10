Fall Guys has already sold 2 million copies on Steam

Fall Guys is a massive success. Devolver Digital announced today that the party game has already sold two million copies on Steam in its first week.

In a tweet put out this morning, Devolver revealed that Mediatonic’s hilarious game has “put up some wild numbers” since it launched on Steam on Aug. 4.

The incredible team @Mediatonic and the super chill @FallGuysGame community have put up some wild numbers in just one week!



Big thanks to all for all the great jellybean vibes.

In total, there have been 1.5 million Crowns grabbed for a victory, 60 million fallen Fall Guys, and, most impressively, over 23 million hours watched on Twitch.

Many of the top streamers on Twitch, such as Lirik, xQc, Pokimane, and MOONMOON, have all been enjoying the game and pulling in big-time viewership numbers.

The game was also released on PlayStation 4 last week but as a free title on PlayStation Plus, so the sales numbers there won’t be coming for at least a month when the game is no longer free.

For now, though, it seems like Devolver and Mediatonic have a big-time hit on their hands. Fall Guys has lots of potential for expansion, like new levels, skins, and more—and it could also be a success in the world of esports, too.