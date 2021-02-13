Everything you need to know about the Motor Glider in PUBG Mobile

Take to the skies in PUBG Mobile with the new vehicle.

PUBG Mobile’s first aerial vehicle for the classic modes on Erangel and Miramar is here. The Motor Glider will allow players to soar the skies on the two maps while creating new tactics and ways to rotate.

The Motor Glider has currently only been added to PUBG Mobile’s 1.3 beta test. Besides the glider, the beta also contains the new Karakin map, sticky bomb, Panzerfaust firearm, and the Mosin Nagant bolt-action sniper rifle.

The Motor Glider can carry up to two players. The front seat is for the driver. The player sitting at the back can use their weapon to take down enemies from the air.

How to control the Motor Glider

When a player sits on a Motor Glider, they will have the following controls on their screen.

Screengrab via Tencent

To take off, players must increase the throttle and then press ascend when the glider reaches an appropriate speed.

When you are in the sky, you can increase or decrease the throttle as per your liking. Completely lowering the throttle will cause the glider to slowly descend onto the ground.

The Motor Glider is a very fuel-demanding vehicle. Flying it at full throttle will cause the level of the fuel tank to plummet rapidly. It is advised to have a few gas cans in your bag before taking the Motor Glider for a ride.

When will the Motor Glider release in PUBG Mobile?

The Motor Glider will be released with patch 1.3. Tencent hasn’t confirmed a release date for the patch, but it should be towards the end of the ongoing season 17 in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile’s season 17 will end on March 21. The patch will likely drop a few days before this.