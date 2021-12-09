DreamHack announces first Australian festival as part of 2022 world tour

DreamHack is hosting its first Australian event in Melbourne next year.

Gaming fans worldwide will be able to attend 10 festivals in nine major cities to enjoy a weekend full of gaming-inspired events, the organizer announced. The festivals should be perfect for casual and hardcore gamers alike.

“Gaming brought, and kept, us together during these challenging times all around the world, so I cannot begin to share how excited we are to be back in person with our community,” said Krzysztof Pikiewicz, ESL Gaming’s SVP of festivals, in a press release. “DreamHack creates a space for our community to connect, explore, win, play, and be themselves through an interactive, gaming lifestyle experience—and while we are offering DreamHack winter as a LAN-only event, bringing our full festivals back to life next year is going to make for some very special experiences for our community of fans.”

The 2022 world tour features DreamHack events in six different countries, which will have several professional gaming tournaments, the DreamHack expo, on-ground competitions, and other exciting activities. Fans can enjoy events like the League of Legends LCO Split Two Grand Final, the Halo Infinite HCS ANZ Regional, and the CS:GO ESL Challenger No. 50.

Here’s the DreamHack 2022 schedule:

Feb. 11 to 13, 2022 – DreamHack Anaheim, California

June 3 to 5, 2022 – DreamHack Dallas, Texas

June 17 to 20 – DreamHack Summer, Jönköping, Sweden

July 1 to 3, 2022 – DreamHack, Valencia, Spain

Sept. 2 to 4, 2022 – DreamHack Melbourne, Australia

Oct. 15 to 17, 2022 – DreamHack Rotterdam, Netherlands

Oct. 29 to 31 2022 – DreamHack, Hyderabad, India

Nov. 18 to 20, 2022 – DreamHack Atlanta, Georgia

Nov. 26 to 28, 2022 – DreamHack Winter Jönköping, Sweden

Dec. 9 to 11, 2022 – DreamHack Madrid, Spain

Fans can find more information about each event on the official DreamHack website.