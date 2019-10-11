Can you play PUBG Mobile with a controller?

This article is powered by FirstBlood.io – Free to play PUBG & Dota 2 tournaments with cash prizes.

While some mobile shooting games offer controller support for those players that don’t like touchscreen controls, not every title supports that option.

For PUBG Mobile, there is no official controller support for the game outside of movement, meaning you can connect a Bluetooth-enabled controller to your mobile device and move around, but the buttons won’t have any actions mapped to them.

PUBG MOBILE on Twitter To ensure fair gameplay, players on emulators will only be matched with one another and not with players on mobile devices. Groups with at least one player using an emulator will also only be matched with one another and not with groups that use only mobile devices.

The developers have also ensured players who are using Android emulators, which would let them play the game on PC with full mapping to either a controller or keyboard, are matched into their own lobbies. So if you’re using the touch controls, you won’t need to worry about running into someone playing the mobile game like regular PUBG.

For those who want to use a controller, there are some options, but none of which are as simple as connecting your Xbox or PlayStation controller. Instead, you can try using a physical controller shell that fits around your mobile phone with specifically placed arms that will press the screen for you.

Habib on Twitter I’ve got a number of mobile phone game controller that works with any phone. Honestly, I got better at PUBG after using this pad. That’s the only game I play with my phones so, that’s the only I can speak for. The pad is N4000, 2 for N7000 and it’s free delivery within Lagos.

These controllers are made to work with secondary buttons, not movement, which means you will still need to use those thumbs to get around the map. But if you find it annoying having to release your running animation to tap another button, it has triggers that will put pressure onto the screen and do it for you.

There are several different models available for those mobile-specific controllers, and getting one of those will be your best bet at playing while minimizing touch controls, unless you want to use a third party app.