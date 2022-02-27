Can Alolan Exeggutor be shiny in Pokémon Go?

A complete Pokédex is the dream of every trainer in Pokémon Go. While most players will call it a day once they have a full Pokédex, others may decide to dig deeper into the rabbit hole and start working on capturing Shiny Pokémon.

While most Pokémon will be available in Shiny form, others may not have a Shiny form just yet. These variants generally become available in Pokémon Go during events that also come with challenges and rewards.

Shiny variants are generally quite rare to stumble upon, making players wonder whether a Shiny version of a Pokémon like Alolan Exeggutor even exists. There is a Shiny Alolan Exeggutor in Pokémon Go, but it’s extremely rare to find in the wild.

How can you find a Shiny Alolan Exeggutor in Pokémon Go?

If you’re looking for a Shiny Alolan Exeggutor to capture, you’ll want to save your energy until it becomes available as a Raid Boss. It’s almost impossible to run into a Shiny Alolan Exeggutor in the wild, so you’ll need access to guaranteed encounters with the Pokémon.

Whenever you advance to the capture stage of a Raid, there’ll be a chance that the encounter features a Shiny Pokémon. Keep an eye on Raid Bosses as they rotate out. Once Alolan Exeggutor gets featured as a Raid Boss again, you’ll have your chance at potentially capturing its Shiny variant.

Considering how powerful Alolan Exeggutor can be, players can spend their waiting time gearing up their roster by adding more Pokémon to it or leveling up their existing ones so they can be prepared for the Alolan Exeggutor encounter when the time comes.